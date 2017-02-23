Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
February 7, 2017
Neligh, NE
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Those responding to roll call: Schwager, Schindler, Jacob, Henery, and Kerkman.
Approved two (2) motor vehicle exemptions.
Approved 17 tax roll corrections.
Meeting adjourned.
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
