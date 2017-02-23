Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

February 7, 2017

Neligh, NE

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Those responding to roll call: Schwager, Schindler, Jacob, Henery, and Kerkman.

Approved two (2) motor vehicle exemptions.

Approved 17 tax roll corrections.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeROY KERKMAN

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 15, 2017

ZNEZ