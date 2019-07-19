ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
July 2, 2019
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s
Office and are open to the public.
Approved 2019 Over/Under Report.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
TOM BORER
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 10, 2019
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION