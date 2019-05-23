Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

May 14th, 2019

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s

Office and are open to the public.

Approved 15 tax roll corrections, plus a centrally assess tax roll corrections.

Approved Tax Exemption for First United Church of Christ-Neligh.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

TOM BORER

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

