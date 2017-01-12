ANTELOPE COUNTY
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
January 3, 2017
Neligh, NE
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Those responding to roll call: Schindler, Koinzan, Williby, Kerkman, Henery, and Schwager.
Approved Permissive Exemption-American Legion Post 267, Clearwater, Nebraska.
Approved 27 tax roll corrections.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
JERALD SCHWAGER
Attest: Lisa Payne
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: January 11, 2017
ZNEZ
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY