Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

January 3, 2017

Neligh, NE

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Those responding to roll call: Schindler, Koinzan, Williby, Kerkman, Henery, and Schwager.

Approved Permissive Exemption-American Legion Post 267, Clearwater, Nebraska.

Approved 27 tax roll corrections.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

JERALD SCHWAGER

Attest: Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 11, 2017

ZNEZ