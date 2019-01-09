ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
January 2nd, 2019
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Two 2 tax roll corrections were approved.
Two (2) Motor Vehicle Exemption were approved.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: January 9, 2019
ZNEZ
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION