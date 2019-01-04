ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
December 11, 2018
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
6 tax roll corrections were approved.
One (1) Motor Vehicle Exemption was approved.
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
PUBLISH: December 19, 2018
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
