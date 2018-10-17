Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

October 9, 2018

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

2018 Levies were approved.

County 0.205694; Law Enforcement Center 0.013622 Agricultural Society 0.004318; Airport Authority 0.002528; ESU #8 0.013070. Rural Fire Districts: Brunswick 0.016000; Clearwater 0.016000; Elgin 0.008305; Neligh 0.016000; Oakdale 0.01600; Orchard 0.016000; Tilden 0.024132; School Districts: Neligh-Oakdale Total 0.911797, N-O General 0.890242; N-O Capital Purpose Undertaking 0.021555: Elgin Public School Total 0.333590; Nebraska Unified School District #1 Total 0.640871; Special Building 0.020018; Verdigre Bond: 0.92157:; Cities and Villages: Brunswick 0.500000; Clearwater 0.500000; Elgin 0.383740; Neligh 0.756239; Oakdale 1.341899; Orchard 0.578281; Royal: 0.499999.

One (1) Motor Vehicle Exemption was approved.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeROY KERKMAN

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 17, 2018