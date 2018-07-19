Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, Nebraska

June 26, 2018

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

7 tax roll corrections were approved.

The 2018 Board Change Notices were reviewed/approved.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeROY KERKMAN

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 4, 2018

