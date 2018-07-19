Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, Nebraska
June 26, 2018
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
7 tax roll corrections were approved.
The 2018 Board Change Notices were reviewed/approved.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 4, 2018
ZNEZ
