ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
March 13, 2018
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Approved four (4) motor vehicle exemptions.
Meeting adjourned.
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: March 21, 2018
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
