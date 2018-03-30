Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

March 13, 2018

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved four (4) motor vehicle exemptions.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeROY KERKMAN

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 21, 2018

ZNEZ