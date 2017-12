Proceedings of the Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 5, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved 26 Underground Permits, and 5 Road Access Permits

Approved pay application and acceptance on Bridge Projects.

Discussed One and Six Year Plan.

Zoning Administrator Report

Approve Tri-County Hazard Mitigation Resolution.

Appointed members to Board of Adjustments, and Planning Commission.

Tabled Official Newspaper Designation.

Set Official Wages for 2019-2022.

No action on NIS Insurance Benefits.

Approved meeting minutes 11-07-17 & 11-14-17.

November’s Sheriff Miscellaneous Fee Report, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Fee Report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report; and Permit Report were reviewed.

Road Boss Report.

Approve IT proposal.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

