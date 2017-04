Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 4, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Heard Road Boss Report.

Authorized advertising for equipment.

Set public hearing for closing 515th Avenue in Stanton Township.

Discussed resolution for wage differential for Road and Bridge Employees.

Met with the Veterans Service Board in executive session regarding hiring and wages.

Met with Midwest Striping regarding road striping.

Approved gravel, culvert, asphalt, and armor coating bids.

Approved Road Access in NW¼ Blaine Township.

Approved underground permit W½NW¼ Garfield Township.

Approved replacing and updating east exterior door of old courthouse.

Met with Hammer Insurance regarding self-funding.

Flag, lighting and signing for courthouse lawn was approved for next year.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved 2 additional meetings for Zoning Consultation.

Authorized fund transfer general – building.

Motion to foreclose on 8 parcels.

Approved minutes of March 14th meeting.

Correspondence was review-ed.

Jail Inspections postponed till April 11, 2017.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

