Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 14, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Payroll claims were reviewed and approved to pay.

Vendor claims were reviewed and approved to pay.

Joe Abler, ex, 150.12; AMH Practice, ex, 1147.00; Antelope Co Court, ex, 225.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 213.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 61.35; Appeara, ex, 40.01; Applied Connective, ex, 2700.83; Black Hills Energy, ut, 1499.65; Bomgaars, ex, 348.72; Eleanor Brady, ps, 25.00; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carney Law, ex, 3226.62; Casey’s General, ex, 1454.82; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ex, 4816.58; Clearwater Record, ex, 348.12; Cubby’s, ex, 416.40; Das State, ex, 573.68; Dollar Store, ex, 11.72; Driver’s License Guide, ex, 29.95; Dusty’s, ex, 224.78; Eakes Office, ex, 248.96; Elgin Body, ex, 30.00; Elgin One Stop, ex, 218.74; Elgin Review, ex, 117.50; Elite Office, ex, 354.29; Elkhorn Farms, ex, 36.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 3620.32; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Green Line Equip, ex, 13.40; Lyle Hart, ex, 200.00; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 427.00; Hilltop Body Shop, ex, 163.95; Hometown Station, ex, 11.65; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Iowa Prison, ex, 120.78; Jack’s Uniforms, ex, 29.70; Jonny Dodge, ex, 197.35; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Jeff Doerr Office, ex, 1999.47; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 670.16; Matthew Bender, ex, 128.53; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 1119.72; Linda Mitchell, ex, 20.98; Mr S’s, ex, 177.76; Nebraska Bean, ex, 24.00; NE Health & Human, ex, 675.75; Neligh Auto, ex, 23.98; Neligh News, ex, 479.82; Nielsen Ins, ex, 70.00; Naco Vision, ins, 444.17; NACO, ex, 75.00; NE Nebr Juvenile, ex, 8356.25; Office Depot, ex, 146.13; Office Solution, ex, 8.15; Orchard News, ex, 191.05; Orval’s Auto, ex, 58.00; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Petty Cash-Clerk, 10.00; Petty Cash- Dist Court, 25.70; Petty Cash-Sheriff, 18.74; Physicians Lab Service, ex, 930.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 336.27; Pitney Bowes, ex, 1216.89; Pitzer Digital, ex, 10.95; Precision Rpr, ex, 14.00; Region IV, ex, 6230.25; Royal One Stop, ex, 73.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Sinclair, ex, 417.35; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 1585.07; Tilden Citizen, ex, 26.00; Uline Supply, ex, 141.71; UNL Its Comm, ex, 91.04; US Cellular, ut, 337.10; Verizon, ut, 28.65; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Woods & Aitken, ex, 500.00; York Co Sheriff, ex, 21.03.

At Large: A & R Constr, ex, 133,308.95; B’s Enterprises, ex, 9420.00; Barco Municipal Prod, ex, 1103.97; Beaver Bearing, ex, 89.82; Black Hills Energy, ut, 1545.74; Blackburn Mfg, ex, 1287.30; Bomgaars, ex, 161.78; Carquest, ex, 103.18; Casey’s, ex, 126.32; Corner Service, ex, 30.00; Cornhusker Inl, ex, 59,012.80; Cubby’s, ex, 39.69; Casey Dittrich, ex, 247.20; Dusty’s, ex, 72.58; Elgin Auto, ex, 11.69; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 11.69; Fastenal Co, ex, 378.45; Flenniken Electric, ex, 345.15; Green Line Equip, ex, 3750.00; Hometown Station, ex, 181.39; Island Supply, ex, 299.52; Eli Jacob, ex, 20.00; JEO Consulting, ex, 11,437.25; Jerry’s Feed, ex, 17.25; Jonny Dodge, ex, 970.87; Kayton Inl, ex, 895.60; Kumm Gas, ex, 89.33; Mr S’s, ex, 743.24; NE Machine & Mfg, ex, 250.00; Orval’s Auto, ex, 170.00; Quality Iron, ex, 22.50; RDO Truck Center, ex, 37,000.00; Royal One Stop, ex, 772.10; Sanne Service, ex, 155.78; Sinclair, ex, 1051.51; Verizon, ut, 337.10; Zee Medical, ex, 41.90.

Brunswick Area: Emme Sand, ex, 1255.87; Frontier Comm, ut, 73.01; Green Line Equip, ex, 4026.96; Kumm Gas, ex, 2689.71; N & B Gas, ex, 672.00; NMC Exchange, ex, 121.11; North Central Power, ut, 261.02; Brunswick Village, ut, 41.50.

Orchard Area: Bomgaars, ex, 90.97; Black Hills Energy, ut, 345.97; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 3628.16; North Central Power, ut, 64.42; Orchard Village, ut, 35.00; Powerplan, ex, 787.21; Frontier Comm, ut, 73.33; Green Line Equip, ex, 205.65; Lazy T Tire, ex, 61.46; Kimball, ex, 178.32.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 381.73; Bomgaars, ex, 126.30; Carhart Lumber, ex, 57.34; Carquest, ex, 37.20; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 96.12; Emme Sand, ex, 4427.86; Green Line Equip, ex, 3966.31; Jonny Dodge, ex, 28.86; Midwest Service, ex, 430.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 31.32; NMC Exchange, ex, 472.33; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 102.56; Sinclair, ex, 114.51; Spud Trucking, ex, 1400.96; Clearwater Village, ut, 54.00.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 91.89; Cubby’s ex, 121.27; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 73.00; Emme Sand, ex, 355.85; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2335.39; Frontier Comm, ut, 122.94; Powerplan, ex, 734.85; Rueter’s, ex, 1705.48.

Tilden Area: Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Gas, ut, 683.83; D & M Machinery, ex, 29.21; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2714.54; Frontier Comm, ut, 72.94; Kayton, ex, 261.01; Mr S’s, ex, 111.15; Nebr Public Power, ut, 211.63; Quality Iron, ex, 74.25; Quick Serve, ex, 95.96.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 531.28; Bomgaars, ex, 209.72; Central Valley, ex, 107.85; Emme Sand, ex, 1274.65; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1405.70; Great Pride Comm, ut, 134.13; Green Line Equip, ex, 4587.88; Matteo Sand, ex, 2000.28; Nebr Public Power, ut, 39.24; Neligh Auto, ex, 25.60; Powerplan, ex, 1513.98; Quality Iron, ex, 151.20.

Elgin Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 286.76; Bomgaars, ex, 43.76; Green Line Equip, ex, 68.55; Elgin Auto, ex, 114.25; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 68.60; Great Plains Comm, ut, 140.94; Hometown Station, ex, 450.21; Neligh Auto, ex, 27.67; Road Builders Mach, ex, 791.42; Sapp Bros, ex, 1806.30; Zee Medical, ex, 31.90.

Reappraisal: Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 63.12; GIS Workshop, ex, 54.50; Thomson Reuters, ex, 400.00;

Register Of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 295.70.

Law Enforcement: Bob Barker Co, ex, 313.26; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 1537.88; Custom Tech, ex, 507.40; Farner, ex, 303.07; Neligh Dentistry, ex, 196.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 202.13; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 412.80; Zee Medical, ex, 97.35.

Building Fund: Boyd’s Network, ex, 791.76; K & T Central Plains, ex, 223.54; O’Neill Pest, ex, 85.00; Kinnan Contruction, ex, 14,738.75.

General: Payroll, 79,712.00; Ameritas, ret 12,485.80; WH, 9219.03; Garnishment, 544.00; SS, 16,150.64; AFLAC, ins, 510.90; Colonial Life, ins, 58.25; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 1048.32; Madison National, ins, 366.67; Mid-American Benefits, ins, 220.00; ST, 3030.20; Washington National, ins, 339.24.

Road & Bridge: Payroll, 43,708.51; Ameritas, ret 6434.97; WH, 3830.84; SS, 8631.82; Garnishment, 319.73; AFLAC, ins, 142.35; BC/BS, 33,201.88; Colonial Life ins, 18.00; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 262.50; Madison National, ins, 197.26; Mid-American Benefits, ins, 110.00; ST, 1378.84; Naco Vision, ins, 191.46; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Heard Road Boss Report.

Approved new hire for road and bridge.

Approved change to compensatory time policy.

Transfer funds to Building Fund.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report.

Extended Wind Tower CUP Moratorium.

Subdivision Approval.

Approve March 7, 2017 minutes with change.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 22, 2017

