Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 14, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve payment of payroll claims.

Approve payment of claims:

General: Antelope Co Court, ex, 217.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 72.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex, 122.00; Appeara, ex, 40.01; Bear Graphics, ex, 634.35; Big Red Motorsports, ex, 62.95; Black Hills Energy, ut, 1699.38; Bob Barker Co, ex, 90.96; Bomgaars, ex, 92.35; Eleanor Brady, ps, 25.00; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carney Law, ex, 3226.62; Casey’s General, ex, 731.74; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 321.53; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 8267.47; Norfolk City, ex, 19,751.00; Clearwater Record, ex, 232.00; Corner Service, ex, 40.47; Cornhusker State Ind, ex, 39.00; Nebr Assessors Assn, ex, 21.63; Creative Product, ex, 260.94; Cubby’s, ex, 386.42; Das State, ex, 573.68; Dean’s Mkt, ex, 290.02; Dollar General, ex, 129.65; Douglas Co Treasurer, ex, 250.00; Dusty’s, ex, 224.50; Eakes Office, ex, 139.97; Elgin One Stop, ex, 185.90; Elgin Review, ex, 295.04; Elite Office Prod, ex, 682.07; Floor Main, ex, 474.50; Frontier Comm, ut, 686.56; Tessa Hain, ex, 50.80; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 427.00; Huffman-Levander Funeral, ex, 571.00; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex, 295.74; JB Mart, ex, 15.11; Edward Jensen, ex, 10.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 1408.86; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Jeff Doerr Law, ex, 5413.27; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 12.00; Love Signs, ex, 64.80; Marathon, ex, 407.76; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 1037.78; Moyers Dept, ex, 10.00; NACVSO, ex, 30.00; NACO, ex, 140.00; Nebr Clerks Assn, ex, 75.00; Nebr Dept of Ag, ex, 180.00; NE Health & Human, ex, 357.00; Nebr Planning & Zoning Assn, ex, 40.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 47.75; Neligh News, ex, 613.42; NE Nebr Assn Co Officials, ex, 200.00; NE Nebr RC & D, 1500.00; NE Nebr Juvenile, ex, 2187.50; Bruce Ofe, ex, 10.00; Office Depot, ex, 84.67; OK Tire Store, ex, 37.00; One Office Solution, ex, 112.00; Orchard News, ex, 193.89; William Ouren, ex, 75.00; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Pengad, ex, 49.95; Petty Cash-Clerk, 32.00; Petty Cash-Dist Court, 148.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 395.65; Quill Corp, ex, 653.32; Sanne Rpr, ex, 619.15; Schroeder Surveying, ex, 425.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Nebr State Auditor, ex, 14,968.13; Thomson Reuters, ex, 948.87; Three & Co, ex, 42.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 793.17; Uline Supply, ex, 203.36; Unl Its Comm, ex, 91.04; US Cellular, ex, 330.90; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Woods & Aitken, ex, 1427.20; 319 Graphics, ex, 40.00; Nebr Treasurers Assn, ex, 75.00; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00.

At Large: Bomgaars, ex, 21.99; Carquest, ex, 93.36; Casey’s, ex, 92.72; Cubby’s, ex, 90.76; Dinkel Imp, ex, 246.80; Casey’s Dittrich, ex, 410.65; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 86.44; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 248.23; Island Welding, ex, 83.19; JEO Consulting, ex, 15,678.50; Jonny Dodge, ex, 2136.96; Kumm Gas, ex, 80.49; Mr S’s, ex, 930.75; Newman Traffic, ex, 4003.80; OK Tire, ex, 23.50; Orval’s Auto, ex, 339.60; Quality Iron, ex, 704.80; Royal One Stop, ex, 178.70; Ken Schindler, ex, 110.00; Swizter Welding, ex, 20.00; Town & County, ex, 720.55; Jebro, ex, 11,279.64, GIS Workshop, ex, 8480.00; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 352.79; Eli Jacob, ex, 20.00; Ross’s Repair, ex, 605.49.

Brunswick Area: Bomgaars, ex, 338.95; Frontier Comm, ut, 7301; Kumm Gas, ex, 1557.54; Largen Mfg, ex, 45.00; N & B Gas, ut, 1001.39; Neligh Auto, ex, 147.31; NMC Exchange, ex, 747.55; North Central Public Power, ut, 193.35; Quality Iron, ex, 72.50; Brunswick Village, ut, 83.00.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 336.07; Dusty’s, ex, 47.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1680.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 76.36; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 102.50; North Central Public Power, ut, 175.52; Orchard Lumber, ex, 2.99; Royal One Stop, ex, 60.73.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 375.44; Bomgaars, 30.44; Casey’s Dittrich, ex, 5792.98; Elkhorn Public Power-ut, 138.72; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1002.08; Flenniken Plumb, ex, 278.50; Hi-Way Mrt, ex, 475.84; Jonny Dodge, ex, 41.68; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 2233.00; Matteo Sand, ex, 321.60; Neligh Auto-ex,-183.79; NMC Exchange, ex, 1150.15; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 103.72; Schlecht Trucking, ex, 1753.43; Clearwater Village, ut, 54.00.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 8.49; Carquest, ex, 17.06; Cubby’s, ex, 207.29; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1269.25; Frontier Comm, ut, 123.07; Kayton Inl, ex, 179.14; Ross’s Repair, ex, 340.00.

Tilden Area: Black Hills, ut, 315.67; Bomgaars, ex, 6.99; Carhart Lbr, ex, 21.96; Carquest, ex, 17.20; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Energy Gas, ut, 305.19; Cubby’s, ex, 51.29; D & M Mach, ex, 31.12; Frontier Comm, ut, 73.31; Kayton Inl, ex, 440.76; Matteo Sand, ex, 724.68; Mr S’s, ex, 163.35; Nebr Public Power, ut, 224.15; Neligh Auto, ex, 25.98; NMC Exchange, ex, 85.98; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 640.91; Quality Iron, ex, 71.00; Road Builders, ex, 381.70.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 377.57; Casey Dittrich, ex, 3952.98; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 590.61; Great Plains Comm, ut, 129.64; Matteo Sand, ex, 3058.80; Mr S’s, ex, 58.46; Nebr Public Power, ut, 54.86; Northeast Glass, ex, 581.00.

Elgin Area: Black Hills, ut, 322.33; Bomgaars, ex, 56.96; Echo Electric, ex, 53.64; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 121.71; Great Plains Comm, ut, 139.82; Kayton Inl, ex, 208.34; Powerplan, ex, 200.55.

Reappraisal Fund: Elgin Review, ex, 48.00.

Reg of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 292.70.

Law Enforcement: Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex, 122.00; Bob Barker Co, ex, 693.13; Dollar General, ex, 263.70; Elgin Pharmacy, ex, 5.99; Farmer Co, ex, 326.56; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 729.18; Protocall, ex, 1400.00; Sanne Rpr, ex, 4140.00; Thompson Co, ex, 770.36; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 655.18.

Building Fund: Boyd’s Network, ex, 4472.45; Flenniken Electric, ex, 5685.32; K & S Door, ex, 2969.00; Kinnan Construction, ex, 12,446.01; Robert Brooke, ex, 277.50; West Side Rpr, ex, 50.00. General: Total Payroll, 84,488.28; Ameritas, ret 13,216.44; AFLAC, ins, 794.69; BC/BS, 53,512.54; Colonial Life, ins, 58.28; Garnishment, 794.69; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 1048.32; Madison National, ins, 364.34; Mid-American Benefits, ins, 9297.00; NACO Vison, ins, 389.01; WH, 10,085.72; SS, 17,158.10; ST, 3322.07; Washington National, ins, 339.24. Road & Bridge: Total Payroll, 47,832.35; Ameritas, ret 7132.28; AFLAC, ins, 142.35; BC/BS 33,974.16; Colonial Life, ins, 18.00; Garnishment, 356.88; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 540.27; Madison National, ins, 209.18; Mid-American Benefits, ins, 6110.00; NACO Vison, ins, 199.80; WH, 4526.26; SS, 9500.00; ST, 1630.50; Washington National, ins, 110.00.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Pledge Collateral was reviewed.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report.

Heard Road Boss Report.

Tabled decision on Catastrophic Inmate Medical Insurance.

Met with the Veterans Service Committee regarding hiring of VSO.

Approve Liquor License for four (4) county retailers.

Approve purchase of Semi-Tractors pending inspection and verification.

Tabled Public Defender contract.

Reviewed Sheriff’s January Fee Report, Treasurer’s January Miscellaneous Fee Report, Treasurer’s January Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s January Fund Balance Report-Townships, Clerk of the District Court January Fee Report.

Approved 2017 Audit Contract.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to Study 870th Road Closing.

Approved advertising for Road and Bridge employee.

Approved Driveway/Site Access Permits

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 22, 2017

