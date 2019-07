Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 2nd, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. March Zoning Permit was presented.

Approved renewal of interlocal agreement with Region 11.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved 2 access permits. Approved 83 access permits pending review. Approved one underground permit. Tabled purchase of used CAT grader. Approved OT/Comp R&B employee choice.

Met with land owner regarding water hole on property.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 10, 2019

ZNEZ