Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 10, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims.

General: Ant Co Court, ex, 187.00; Ant Co Dist Court, ex, 144.00, Ant Co Sheriff, ex, 103.43; Appeara, ex, 42.44; Applied Con Tech, ex, 2625.00; Bear Graphics, ex, 844.08; Black Hills, ex, 298.20; Bob Barker Co, ex, 89.13; Bomgaars, ex, 6.69; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carhart Lbr, ex, 15.99; Carney Law, ex, 3249.62; Elgin City, ut, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 2417.03; Clearfly, ut, 162.61; Clearwater Record, ex, 160.60; Doerr & Klein, ex, 3363.20; Dollar General, ex, 63.50; Douglas Co Court, ex, 3.25; Eakes, ex, 31.86; Elgin One Stop, ex, 56.60; Elgin Review, ex, 244.63; Frontier, ut, 2661.88; Great Plains, ut, 190.00; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 55.97; Hilltop Auto, ex, 2950.00; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, 54.69; Lyle Juracek, ex, 50.00; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Madison Co Dist Court, ex, 50.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 27.78; Madison Nat Life, ex, 38.19; Microfilm Img, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 701.02; NE Dept of Health, ex, 234.00; NE U/C Fund, 2589.00 Neligh News, ex, 160.60; Lois North, mlg 19.62; Old Mill Rpr, ex, 1053.75; Orchard News, ex, 90.55; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 580.20; Quill, ex, 47.43; Region IV, ex, 2808.00; Sarpy Co Court, ex, 3.50; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 545.35; Stratton, Delay & Doele, ex, 3350.68; Chuck Thiemann, ex, 30.00; US Cellular, ut, 360.57; Van Diest Sup, ex, 301.20; Verizon, ut, 81.32; Clearwater Village, ut, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00.

Road & Bridge: At Large: Bauer Built, ex, 2369.90; Carquest, ex, 172.45; Corner Service, ex, 693.15; D&M Mach, ex, 111.20; Dusty’s, ex, 121.36; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 12,705.07; Green Line, ex, 625.00; Hometown Station, ex, 2394.89; Island Sup, ex, 220.91; Jebro, ex, 67,136.08; Jonny Dodge, ex, 2408.36; Lichtenberg, ex, 2872.45; Madison Nat Life, ex, 22.10; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 3912.29 NACO, ex, 1852.68; NE Dept of Revenue, ex, 2313.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 39.98; Netcom, ex, 961.00; Orval’s Auto, ex, 471.65; Quick Serve, ex, 2195.68; Road Builder’s, ex, 248.53; Wex Bank, ex, 199.21; Verizon, ut, 23.02.

Brunswick: Bazile Ag, ex, 8265.00; Emme Sand, ex, 1873.87; Green Line, ex, 849.19; NCPPD, ut, 109.80.

Orchard: Emme Sand, ex, 171.13; Lawson Prod, ex, 9.94; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 1858.44; Neligh Auto, ex, 57.68; NCPPD, ut, 56.47; Orchard Village, ut, 46.00; Willie’s Service, ex, 65.74.

Clearwater: ERPPD, ut, 84.00; Green Line, ex, 678.41; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 355.91; Lichtenberg, ex, 19.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 6.16; NE Nebr Telephone Co, ut, 96.90; Pollock Mix, ex, 8407.57; Wex Bank, ex, 132.70; Clearwater Village, ut, 66.50.

Neligh: ERPPD, ut, 377.00; Emme Sand, ex, 383.32; Pollock Mix, ex, 2127.25.

Tilden: Carhart Lbr, ex, 13.99; Carquest, ex, 45.97; Tilden City, ut, 75.48; Constellation, ut, 148.77, Neligh Auto, ex, 41.95; Pollock Mix, ex, 2402.66.

Oakdale: Emme Sand, ex, 1870.44; Great Plains, ut, 129.14; Matteo Sand, ex, 1224.72.

Elgin: Beckman Lbr, ex, 344.08; Carquest, ex, 18.04; CVA, ex, 62.81; ERPPD, ut, 37.00; Emme Sand, ex, 2068.39; Great Plains, ut, 140.56; Hometown Station, ex, 271.40; Lawson Prod, ex, 417.18; Martin Marietta, ex, 592.76; Pollock Mix, ex, 2354.52; Sapp Bros, ex, 6.45.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 309.90.

Law Enforcement: Dean’s Mkt, ex, 328.90; Dollar General, ex, 37.10; Midwest Serv, ex, 1281.00; Thriftway, ex, 1691.35.

Commissary: Cash-Wa, ex, 363.64; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 1209.13.

Building Fund: Heartland Fire, ex, 251.96; Merit Mech, ex, 3744.00; Pollock Mix, ex, 81.25.

General Payroll: Total Payroll, 93,516.54; AFLAC, ins, 801.46; Ameritas, ret 13,727.07; BC/BS, ins, 65,544.64; Colonial Life, ins, 58.25; Garnishments, 788.63; WH, 8749.40; 1st Concord, ins, 1012.49; Liberty National, ins, 63.40; Madison Nat Life, 37.53; ST, 3559.87; VSP – Vision, ins, 466.05; SS, 18,433.18; Washington Nat, ins, 307.65

Road & Bridge Payroll: Total Payroll, 50,385.13; AFLAC, ins, 273.91; Ameritas, ret 7040.93; BC/BS, ins, 33,476.72; Colonial Life, ins, 18.00; Garnishments, 359.45; WH, 3923.95; 1st Concord, ins, 345.83; Liberty National, ins, 70.92; Madison Nat Life, ins, 35.95; ST, 1587.89; VSP – Vision, ins, 188.95; SS, 9811.82; Washington Nat, ins, 133.40.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Road Boss Report. Approved purchase and construction of gravel shed for Neligh. Approved hourly rates on equipment and man power for billable hours. Map of hot mix and asphalt roads discussed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Clerk of the District Court Fee Report; Sheriff Fee Report; Zoning Permit Report; Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report and Miscellaneous Fee Report for June were presented.

Approved Special Liquor License for Elgin Chamber of Commerce.

Approved extending date for bond refinancing.

Approved payment of Township Claims.

Approved BOE Minutes and Commissioner Board Minutes from June 26, 2018

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 18, 2018

