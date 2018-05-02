Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 10, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved payment of Township Claims.

Approved Vendor Claims: Antelope Co Court, ex, 240.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 144.00; AMH Hospital, ex, 2.76; Appeara, ex, 41.23; Applied Connective, ex, 3945.00; Bear Graphics, ex, 533.45; Black Hills Energy, ut, 1340.12; Bomgaars, ex, 378.39; Boys Town Health, ex, 800.00; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carhart Lbr, ex, 18.49; Carney Law, ex, 3659.36; Carquest, ex, 31.15; Casey’s, ex, 1079.67; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 4873.33; Norfolk City, ex, 20,533.00; Clearfly Comm, ut, 163.04; Clearwater Record, ex, 411.60; District Court Assn, ex, 75.00; Bryan Cornett, ex, 80.00; Cornhusker State Ind, ex, 150.00; Cubby, ex, 129.24; Das State, ex, 573.68; Doerr & Klein, ex, 3911.19; Liz Doerr, ex, 74.54; Driver’s License Guide, ex, 29.95; Dugan Business, ex, 248.25; Dusty’s, ex, 88.00; Eakes Office, ex, 140.86; Election Software, ex, 1213.56; Elgin One Stop, ex, 181.85; Elgin Review, ex, 291.82; Elite Office Prod, ex, 365.37; Frontier Comm, ut, 2693.14; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Tessa Hain, ex, 40.00; Heartland Fire, ex, 93.00; Hubert, ex, 79.75; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Image Tech, ex, 151.66; Jonny Dodge, ex, 13.91; Lyle Juracek, ex, 175.00; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Michelle Kieffe, ex, 159.34; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 26.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 46.28; Marathon, ex, 407.76; Martin’s Flag, ex, 181.78; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 684.59; Mr S’s, ex, 461.02; National 4-H Supply Ser, ex, 36.90; NE Assn Treasurers, ex, 100.00; NE Health & Human, ex, 267.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 116.04; Neligh News, ex, 351.00; Thomas Nelson, ex, 220.42; Office Depot, ex, 273.64; Orchard News, ex, 263.83; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Pengad, ex, 22.60; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 98.71; Platte Co Detention, ex, 350.00; Priority Printing, ex, 24.71; R R Donnelley, ex, 104.13; Region IV, ex, 2808.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 808.01; Nebr State Auditor, ex, 12,090.79; Uline Supply, ex, 757.84; Unl Its Comm, ex, 91.04; Us Cellular, ut, 361.05; Verizon, ut, 82.13; Clearwater City, ex, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Willie’s Ser, ex, 41.12; 319 Graphics, ex, 107.94; Jimson Towing, ex, 150.00; Cubby’s, ex, 168.65; Nebr U C Fund, ex, 7052.00.

Road & Bridge: AMH Practice, ex, 108.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex, 18.00; B’s Enterprises, ex, 3200.00; Bomgaars, ex, 176.65; Carhart Lbr, ex, 31.76; Carquest, ex, 24.77; Casey’s, ex, 120.59; Neligh City, ex, 799.80; Cubby’s, ex, 140.87; Casey Dittrich, ex, 4168.57; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 98.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1116.97; GIS Workshop, ex, 400.00; Hubel Welding, ex, 380.09; Island Supply, ex, 250.84; Jebro, ex, 5627.96; Jeo Consulting, ex, 6318.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 5677.69; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 955.60; Medical Enterprises, ex, 210.00; Mr S’s, ex, 408.86; NACO, ex, 899.35; Neligh Auto, ex, 347.95; Orval’s Auto, ex, 596.10; Precision Rpr, ex, 425.85; Quick Serve, ex, 100.11; RDO Truck Center, ex, 20.47; Corey Curtis, ex, 52.98; Schroeder Land, ex, 90.00; Larry Schroth, ex, 157.00; Spencer Quarries, ex, 348.80; Verizon Wireless, ut, 107.95; Zee Medical, ex, 40.30; Nebr Dept Revenue, ex, 694.00.

Brunswick Area: Bomgaars, ex, 18.70; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1684.95; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.73; Heartland Fire, ex, 179.50; Kumm Gas, ex, 205.11; Lawson Prod, ex, 39.78; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 145.26; N & B Gas, ut, 611.13; Neligh Auto, ex, 3.49; NMC Exchange, ex, 125.83; North Central Power, ut, 177.31; Tinsley Grain, ex, 2795.10; Brunswick Village, ut, 93.00.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 389.73; Dusty’s, ex, 65.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2405.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 80.91; Heartland Comm, ex, 126.00; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 6442.26; North Central Power, ut, 108.43; Powerplan, ex, 123.03; Royal One Stop, ex, 64.97; Tinsley Grain, ex, 10,554.90.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 423.81; Bomgaars, ex, 27.53; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 117.00; Emme Sand, ex, 5704.77; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 6382.22; Green Line Equip, ex, 214.45; Heartland Fire, ex, 126.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 542.65; Kayton Intl, ex, 56.47; Lawson Prod, ex, 501.11; Neligh Auto, ex, 20.65; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 97.72; Wex Bank, ex, 241.38; Spencer Quarries, ex, 971.31; Truck Center, ex, 42.24.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 165.73; Emme Sand, ex, 193.23; Neligh City, ut, 26.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 75.25; Frontier Comm, ut, 129.75; Heartland Fire, ex, 255.75; Jonny Dodge, ex, 43.10; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 1430.88; NMC Exchange, ex, 90.04; Zee Medical, ex, 40.30.

Tilden Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 204.61; Bomgaars ex, 41.97; Carhart Lbr, ex, 31.76; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Gas, ut, 667.19; D & M Machinery, ex, 29.58; Emme Sand, ex, 756.47; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1255.80; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.81; Heartland Fire, ex, 221.25; Mr S’s, ex, 380.24; NMC Exchange, ex, 68.30.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 330.71; Bomgaars, ex, 69.26; Central Valley, ex, 21.22; Emme Sand, ex, 573.50; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 104.68; Great Plains Comm, ut, 125.17; Heartland Fire, ex, 87.50; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 144.93; Kayton Intl, ex, 1052.00; Matteo Sand, ex, 1997.64; Mr S’s, ex, 215.64; Nebr Public Power, ut, 53.16; NMC Exchange, ex, 90.04; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 1024.46.

Elgin Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 304.48; Bygland Dirt, ex, 663.20; Central Valley, ex, 17.27; Elgin City, ut, 56.25; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 98.00; Great Plains Comm, ut, 140.39; Green Line Equip, ex, 93.02; Hometown Station, ex, 66.88; Lichtenberg tire, ex, 128.63; Matteo Sand, ex, 644.40; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 1064.22; Poweplan, ex, 454.34; Sapp Bro, ex, 1816.03; Grand Island Trailer, ex, 620.00.

Law Enforcement Bond: Bok Financial Ser, ex, 67,678.75.

Visitors Promotion Fund: Neligh Chamber, ex, 300.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Elite Office, ex, 68.40; NE Nebr Assessors Assn, ex, 25.00; NACO, ex, 50.00; Quill Corp, ex, 106.14.

Reg of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 302.40.

Law Enforcement Fund: Applied Connective, ex, 2252.06; Boyd’s Network, ex, 450.00; Cash-Wa, ex, 2483.83; Dean’s Mkt, ex, 496.12; Green Line Equip, ex, 2165.47; Faith Regional, ex, 1622.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 16,205.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 1312.19; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 1666.11; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 741.94.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex, 1022.92; Cash-Wa, ex, 283.92; Combined Public Comm, ex, 700.00; Farner Co, ex, 224.66; Keefe Supply, ex, 179.04; Morrison Farms, ex, 259.20; Norfolk Daily News, ex, 159.00; Netcom, ex, 1364.00.

Building Fund: Kinnan Constr, ex, 7177.82; Midwest Sprinkler, ex, 300.00; O’Neill Pest Control, ex, 85.00.

General: Payroll, 92,838.32; AFLAC, ins, 856.71; Ameritas, ret 13,929.95; BC/BS, 60,964.08; Colonial, ins, 58.25; Garnishment, 795.70; WH, 8711.76; 1st Concord, ins, 858.33; Liberty National, ins, 63.40; Madison National, ins, 32.12; ST, 3627.04; NACO Vision, ins, 445.49; SS, 18,446.52; Washington National, ins, 307.65.

Road & Bridge: Payroll, 50,961.74; AFLAC, ins, 388.31; Ameritas, ret 7361.33; BC/BS, 34,320.04; Colonial, ins, 18.00; Garnishment, 375.64; WH, 4152.44; 1st Concord, ins, 312.50; Liberty National, ins, 139.05; Madison National, ins, 40.10; ST, 1738.68; NACO Vision, ins, 199.80; SS, 10,006.86; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Approved Payroll Claims.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Reviewed Zoning Board Minutes.

Road Boss Report.

Approved 15 underground permits.

Approved 3 road access permits.

Approved advertising for Pickup, Maintainer, Road Patcher, and Packer.

Authorized sale of old equipment.

Approved bridge approaches Clearwater North and Neligh Southwest Bridges.

Road Agreement and Gravel Analysis for Upstream was reviewed.

Sheriffs March Fee Report, Clerk of the District Court March Fee Report, Treasurer’s March Miscellaneous Fee Report and Fund Balance Report were reviewed.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Conference Call with Mr. Domina regarding Opiod Pharmaceuticals.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 18, 2018

ZNEZ