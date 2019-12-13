Proceeding – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 3, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports. Minutes of the November meetings were approved as presented.

Approved official newspapers for 2020.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning permit was reviewed. Re-appointed three (3) members to Planning Commission.

Approved improvement grant fund request.

Approved Treasurer’s fee resolution.

Information on Miles of Smiles was shared.

Approved Orchard Law Enforcement Contract.

Made appointments for attending & participating in NACO business meeting.

Approved three (3) underground permits.

No action on 846th Road.

Approved and signed pay applications, change orders and certification of completion for Knife River and Theisen.

Approved NBCS Forms for highway allocation and Year End Certification for Highway Superintendent.

Approved Antelope County Snow Removal Policy.

Approved Valuation Contract for 2019 valuation year.

Road & Bridge Employee payout policy discussed.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

DEAN SMITH /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 11, 2019

ZNEZ