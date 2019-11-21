Prepping for 95th annual Thanksgiving Bazaar

Jobs have been assigned and soon food preparations will begin for the 95th annual St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar on Nov. 28.

More than 1,000 people are again expected to attend the bazaar to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

Unique in this part of the state, the bazaar offers a dining experience that one has to see to believe, a congregation and a community coming together to work and enjoy fellowship on a day set aside to give thanks for all God’s blessings.

The weather is expected to be seasonal with temperatures in the low 40s.

Historically, when the weather has been good, there’s been a large turnout.

As is customary with the bazaar, during peak times the line may extend outside the building, but not for very long.

A dinner buffet will begin serving at 11 a.m. and continue til 2:30 p.m.

The buffet will consist of turkey, sausage, dressing and all the traditional trimmings befitting a Thanksgiving feast never to be forgotten.

The auditorium, located at 209 Remington Street, is handicap accessible.

Like in past years, there will be games for adults and children to participate in after the meal.

Also, the bazaar’s famous sausage will be available for purchase.

As has been the case through the decades, prices are very reasonable for the dinner.

The meal cost will be $12 for adults, $6 for children ages six to 12; and $5 for children ages two to five.

Many will gather and all are welcome to return to the gymnasium at 4 p.m. for the raffle drawing.