Positive thoughts help EPPJ sweep Cardinals

ALBION — Heeding Coach Tina Thiele-Blecher’s advice, the Wolfpack came from behind to sweep Boone Central/Newman Grove Thursday night.

Seniors Kayce Kallhoff and Haley Zegers said Coach Thiele-Blecher’s advice was to focus on the positive. Down nine to three early in the second set, the Wolfpack turned the match around. With Cardinal hitter Kenna Pochop in the back row, the Wolfpack put together a seven-to-one run to tie the score at 10-all. Kirsten Krebs had four service points in a row during the run.

The Wolfpack then took the lead on a kill by Lexi Bode. The teams then traded the lead, the Cardinals benefitting from the jump serves of freshman Mara Ranslem to knot the score at 15-all.

The Wolfpack finally took the lead for good late in the set. With Kayce Kallhoff serving, the Wolfpack capitalized on a kill from Haley Zegers and an ace tip from freshman Taylynne Charf to get to match point. Zegers then closed out the match on the last of her four kills of the match.

Krebs, a junior, served well in the match, particularly in the first set which EPPJ took control of early. Krebs had four service points in a row to help give EPPJ an 11 to 5 lead.

EPPJ had another run with Ally Selting serving. She benefitted from kills at the net by Krebs and Harlie Bode.

Leading 24 to 16, Lexi Bode closed out the set with a kill.

The Bode sisters along with Zegers each had four kills in the match. Zegers also had three solo blocks. Charf led setters with four set assists.

Earlier match

Battle Creek got EPPJ’s best shot in the first set, then went on to defeat the Wolfpack 25-15 and 25-14.

Coach Thiele-Blecher credited the Bravettes with playing a strong match, but also said the Wolfpack had their moments in the match as well.

Battle Creek took advantage of serve receive and passing errors to claim the victory.

Lexi Bode led Wolfpack hitters with four kills. Charf had four set assists, Kallhoff added three.