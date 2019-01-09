Pope John Paper Drive Set For Saturday

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, Jan. 12. Those in the Gonzaga and Joshua Houses are in charge of the project. Contact persons are:

Clearwater, Rural St. John and Ewing — Blake Hupp (402-336-6556)

Neligh — Layne Bullock (402-929-0157)

Petersburg and Raeville — Kyle Schumacher (402-386-5202)

Elgin — Luke Henn (402-843-5468) or Sister Pat (402-843-5461)

They will collect newspapers, phone books, paper backs and shredded paper, magazines, slick papers and mailings. Also, only flattened cereal boxes, etc. of that quality, will be accepted. Recyclers are reminded, if at all possible please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic bags).

Items not to be collected are corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals (unless the spirals are removed).

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on Saturday, or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.