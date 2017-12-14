Plainview boys edge Wolfpack

ELGIN — Leading by two at the end of the first half, the Wolfpack saw that lead evaporate in the final two quarters as Plainview claimed a 53 to 30 victory in boys basketball action

For two quarters, Elgin Public-Pope John maintained the upper hand on the Pirates.

The key to success in the first quarter was balanced scoring as all five Wolfpack starters got into the soring column led by senior Liam Heithoff with four points, Ashton Evans had three.

Baskets by Hunter Reestman and Kyle Schumacher to start the second quarter kept the Wolfpack ahead on the scoreboard. Austin Choat knotted the score at 19-all with 2:30 to go before halftime. Then the Wolfpack got back-to-back baskets from Reestman and sophomore Conor Ramold to hold onto the lead at halftime.

Plainview seized the momentum to start the second half, scoring the first seven points to take a 28 to 23 lead.

EPPJ managed just five points in the quarter as the Pirates pulled away.

Reestman led the Wolfpack with 11 points.

The loss dropped the Wolf-pack’s record to 0-3.