PJCC to Crown Homecoming Royalty Sunday Night

Pope John Homecoming Coronation Ceremonies will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The ceremony, to be held at St. Boniface Gym, will begin at 7 p.m.

Homecoming Week activities at Pope John are as follows:

Sunday (Sept. 29): Coronation at 7:00 followed by activities/games.

Monday (Sept. 30): Pajama Day

Tuesday (Oct. 1): Total Redneck Day

Wednesday (Oct. 2): Safari/Tropical Day

Thursday (Oct. 3): Squad/Movie Day

Friday (Oct. 4): Wolfpack Spirit Day, homecoming pep rally at 2:30 p.m. at the football field

Queen Candidates are:

Breanna Bartak, daughter of Gary and Mary Bartak. Her activities include One Act, Junior Right-to-Life, Student Council, National Honor society, Speech, Musical and EMHC. Hobbies are spending time with friends and family, shopping, boating and playing with her dog. Future plans are to go to UNK or UNL and major in Interior Design.

Brynn Dilly, daughter of Doug and Shawn Dilly. Her activities include EMHC, Junior Right-to-Life, One Act, Musical, Speech. Hobbies are boating, spending time with family and friends and shopping. Future plans are to attend Mount Marty and major in Pre-Physical therapy; complete major at USD.

Kayce Kallhoff, daughter of Brent and Susan Kallhoff. Her activities include Volleyball, Basketball, Track, One Act, Musical, FFA, Junior Right-to-Life, Student Council, NHS and EMHC. Hobbies are shopping, going to the lake, playing with her pets, spending time with friends and napping. Future plans are to major in Business or Athletic Training at Wayne or UNL.

Faith Kinney, daughter of Josh and Maria Kinney. Her activities include Volleyball, Dance, Track, One Act, Musical and EMHC. Hobbies are shopping and going to the lake. Future plans are to attend UNL or UNK and earn a medical degree.

Haley Zegers, the daughter of Mike and Kristin Zegers. Her activities include Volleyball, One Act, Musical, FFA, Track and 4-H. Hobbies are boating, going outdoors, and anything that deals with animals. Future plans are to attend NECC for generals; transfer to UNL to major in Animal Science

King Candidates

Lane Bartak, son of Paul and Sonja Bartak. His activities are Football and Golf. Activities are playing sports, hunting, fishing and farming. Future plans are to become an Electronics Technician.

Austin Bauer, the son of Terry and Mary Bauer. His activities are Football and FFA. Hobbies are to hunt, fish and hands-on work. Future plans are to get a Welding Degree at NECC and take up Applicators/Plant Studies at Mitchell Tec.

Luke Henn, son of Denis and Jan Henn. His activities are Quiz Bowl, Musical, One Act, Wrestling, Golf, EMHC, Liturgy Group and Student Council. Hobbies are wakeboarding, swimming, reading and playing video games with friends. Future plans are to attend UNL and major in Accounting.

Blake Hupp, the son of Ben and Jamie Hupp. Activites are Speech. Hobbies include woodworking/metalworking and playing guitar. Future plans are to study to be an electrician.

Conor Ramold, the son of Nick and Beth Ramold. His activities include Football, One Act, Basketball, Musical, golf, Students council and EMHC. Hobbies are golfing, playing sports, fishing, boating and chilling out with friends. Future plans are to get a degree in Business.