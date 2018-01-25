Fourteen PJCC students on NVC academic team

By
Lynell Morgan
-
PJCC students named to the NVC Academic Team. Pictured, front l-r: Sydney Kerkman and Wenting Yu. Middle row l-r: Maddie Schrage, Marie Meis, Calli Krebs, Paige Meis, Nickol Payne and Lauren Seier. Back row l-r: Grace Henn, Cole Preister, Logan Henn, Kyle Schumacher, RJ Lierman and Heather Bauer. E-R photo

Fourteen students from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School were named to the Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) Academic Team.  Recognized were seniors Heather Bauer, Grace Henn, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Calli Krebs, Marie Meis, Paige Meis, Cole Preister, Wenting Yu and Nickol Payne and juniors R.J. Lierman, Madison Schrage, Kyle Schumacher and Lauren Seier. Seniors Bauer, both Henns, Kerkman and Yu were also named to the academic team last year.
To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 GPA and must be a Junior or Senior. E-R photo