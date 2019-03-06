PJCC Spring Musical to be March 29-30

A beautiful maiden; a handsome prince; a magic pumpkin; a glass slipper. Come enjoy the timeless tale of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Enchanted Edition” as the students of Pope John present the school’s 52nd annual musical! The curtains open on Friday, March 29 and Saturday March 30 at 7:00 p.m. Leading the ensemble are Breanna Bartak as Cinderella and Luke Henn as Prince Christopher.

Skylar Reestman stars at the Fairy Godmother, and the roles of the Stepmother and stepsisters will be played by Allyson Selting, Brynn Dilly, and Haley Zegers. Faith Kinney will grace the stage as the Queen, with Austin Bauer at her side in the role of the King. Madison Schrage will play the part of Lionel, the royal steward. A talented chorus helps bring the story to life. All young maidens and gentlemen are invited to wear their “royal clothes” to the show and to take a photo with Cinderella during Intermission.

Tickets to the musical are $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12 and may be purchased from any cast member or by calling the high school (843-5325).

There are no reserved seats and tickets may also be purchased at the door.