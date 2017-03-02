PJCC Speech Team Finishes Second At NVC-East

Lynell Morgan
PJCC speech team.
The Pope John XXIII Central Catholic speech team finished second. Pictured here are the medalists.

The Pope John speech team placed second at the NVC East competition held Monday at Ewing High School.
Medalists were:
Brianna Hupp — 1st Place-Serious Prose; and Superior-Poetry
Marie Meis — 1st Place-Persuasive; 2nd Place-Informative
Brody Hupp — 2nd Place-Extemporaneous
Wenting Yu — 3rd Place-Informative
Emily Seier, Erin Beckman, Shantel Preister, Nickol Payne and Sydney Kerkman — 3rd Place-OID
Bre Bartak — 3rd Place-Entertainment
Madison Dilly — 4th Place-Serious Prose
Nickol Payne — Excellent-Humorous Prose
Maddie Schrage — Excellent-Humorous Prose
Emily Seier/Lauren Seier — Excellent-Duet Acting
Madison Dilly/Brynn Dilly — Superior-Duet Acting
Taralyn Baum — Superior-Poetry