PJCC Speech Team Finishes Second At NVC-East

The Pope John speech team placed second at the NVC East competition held Monday at Ewing High School.

Medalists were:

Brianna Hupp — 1st Place-Serious Prose; and Superior-Poetry

Marie Meis — 1st Place-Persuasive; 2nd Place-Informative

Brody Hupp — 2nd Place-Extemporaneous

Wenting Yu — 3rd Place-Informative

Emily Seier, Erin Beckman, Shantel Preister, Nickol Payne and Sydney Kerkman — 3rd Place-OID

Bre Bartak — 3rd Place-Entertainment

Madison Dilly — 4th Place-Serious Prose

Nickol Payne — Excellent-Humorous Prose

Maddie Schrage — Excellent-Humorous Prose

Emily Seier/Lauren Seier — Excellent-Duet Acting

Madison Dilly/Brynn Dilly — Superior-Duet Acting

Taralyn Baum — Superior-Poetry