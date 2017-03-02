PJCC Speech Team Finishes Second At NVC-East

The Pope John speech team placed second at the NVC East competition held Monday at Ewing High School.
Medalists were:
Brianna Hupp — 1st Place-Serious Prose; and Superior-Poetry
Marie Meis — 1st Place-Persuasive; 2nd Place-Informative
Brody Hupp — 2nd Place-Extemporaneous
Wenting Yu — 3rd Place-Informative
Emily Seier, Erin Beckman, Shantel Preister, Nickol Payne and Sydney Kerkman — 3rd Place-OID
Bre Bartak — 3rd Place-Entertainment
Madison Dilly — 4th Place-Serious Prose
Nickol Payne — Excellent-Humorous Prose
Maddie Schrage — Excellent-Humorous Prose
Emily Seier/Lauren Seier — Excellent-Duet Acting
Madison Dilly/Brynn Dilly — Superior-Duet Acting
Taralyn Baum — Superior-Poetry
