PJCC Prom Grand March Is Saturday Night At 7:15 p.m.

Evening gowns and tuxedos will be on display Saturday night as the Pope Junior Junior/Senior Prom will be held.

The theme for this year’s prom is “Black Tie Affair.”

PJCC Activities Director Julie Schiltmeyer said the evening will get underway with Mass at 5:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

The scene will then shift to the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin. The annual “Grand March” of prom attendees and their dates will take place beginning at 7:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend the march.

Immediately afterwards, at approximately 7:30 p.m., dinner will be served.

The dance will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The night isn’t over. Post prom activities will be held at St. Boniface Gymnasium, sponsored by Pope John parents.