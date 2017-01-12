PJCC Paper Drive Is Saturday

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, Jan. 14. Those in the Isidore and Gonzaga Houses are in charge of the project. Contact persons are:

Clearwater, Rural St. John and Ewing — Justin Funk (402) 843-6562

Neligh — Chad Bode (402) 843-6293

Petersburg and Raeville — Miles Schrage (402) 843-0286

Elgin — Jordan Mescher (402) 843-6602 or Sister Pat (402) 843-5461

They will collect:

• Newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper

• Magazines, slick papers and mailings

• Only flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality.

Please note — If at all possible, please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Items not to be collected are corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, ma-nuals, etc.

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.