PJCC paper drive is Saturday

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Those in the Isidore and Gonzaga Houses are in charge of the project. The following are contact persons:

Clearwater, Rural St. John and Ewing — Lizzy Mlnarik (402-340-9778)

Neligh — Conor Ramold (402-887-4170)

Petersburg and Raeville — Maddie Schrage (402-843-8201)

Elgin — Logan Henn (402-843-5468)) or Sister Pat (402-843-5461)

Items to be collected are::

• Newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper

• Magazines, slick papers and mailings

• Only flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality.

Please note:

• If at all possible, please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Items which may not be collected are:

• Corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals, etc.

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.