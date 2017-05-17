PJCC paper drive is Saturday

By
Lynell Morgan
-

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Those in the Isidore and Gonzaga Houses are in charge of the project.  The following are contact persons:
Clearwater, Rural St. John and Ewing —  Lizzy Mlnarik (402-340-9778)
Neligh — Conor Ramold (402-887-4170)
Petersburg and Raeville — Maddie Schrage (402-843-8201)
Elgin — Logan Henn (402-843-5468)) or Sister Pat (402-843-5461)
Items to be collected are::
• Newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper
• Magazines, slick papers and mailings
• Only flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality.
Please note:
• If at all possible, please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.
Items which may not be collected are:
• Corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals, etc.
Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday,  but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.