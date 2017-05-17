The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Those in the Isidore and Gonzaga Houses are in charge of the project. The following are contact persons:
Clearwater, Rural St. John and Ewing — Lizzy Mlnarik (402-340-9778)
Neligh — Conor Ramold (402-887-4170)
Petersburg and Raeville — Maddie Schrage (402-843-8201)
Elgin — Logan Henn (402-843-5468)) or Sister Pat (402-843-5461)
Items to be collected are::
• Newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper
• Magazines, slick papers and mailings
• Only flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality.
Please note:
• If at all possible, please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.
Items which may not be collected are:
• Corrugated cardboard boxes, hard covered books (unless the covers are removed), spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals, etc.
Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.
PJCC paper drive is Saturday
The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, May 20, 2017.