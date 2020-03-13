PjCC hosts speech meet

After years and years of bad luck against Pope John, it seems that the snowstorms “curse” has been lifted on Pope John Speech Meet… also known as the “Wanna bet-it-snows” meet.

The PJCC speech team had success as the first meet competed on a home field and received a 5th place team ranking out of 10 other teams. The Oral Interpretation of Drama (OID) of Breanna Bartak, Brynn Dilly, Emma Mlnarik, Conor Ramold, and Skylar Reestman performed “The Elf Rebellion” by Don Zolidas and placed 4th overall. The OID of Lane Bartak, Lexi Bode, Kaylee Ramold, and Natalie Reicks placed 6th while performing “Disney Mom Therapy Group.”

Individuals that performed included Skylar Reestman in Serious Prose earning 4th place.

Ally Selting showed her Entertainment speech and won 1st place.

In Extemporaneous Speaking, Linus Borer received 4th place.

Other performances from the Pope John Speech team include Cale Kinney in Humorous Prose, Breanna Bartak in Serious Prose, Alyssa Burenheide in Persuasive Speaking, a duet comprised of Linus Borer and Matthew Dilly, and Conor and Kaylee Ramold in a duet. Several of these very students also placed at Niobrara Valley Conference Meet held at Keya Paha.

The Pope John Speech Team will host a home-show speech night on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Turn to the Elgin Review for information regarding upcoming speech events.