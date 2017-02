The Red Cross Bloodmobile will again be coming to Elgin.

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic will be sponsoring the bloodmobile when it comes to Elgin on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The bloodmobile will be here from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall.

For an appointment, contact the high school at (402) 843-5325.