PJCC, EHS Speech Teams At Lindsay Holy Family Speech Meet

Both schools competin on Friday at Lindsay. Results were:
PJCC:
Marie Meis-3rd place-Informative and 6th place-Persuasive
Nicki Payne-5th place-Humorous Prose
Brody Hupp-6th place-Extemporaneous
Emily Seier/Lauren Seier-Superior-Duet Acting
Brianna Hupp-Superior-Serious Pros and Excellent-Poetry
Wenting Yu-Superior-Informative
Maddie Dilly-Superior-Serious Prose
Maddie Dilly/Brynn Dilly-Superior-Duet Acting
Bre Bartak-Superior-Entertainment
EHS:
Team finished in 3rd Place
Zoey Bergman and Taya Voborny – 2nd Duet
Hunter Reestman and Kenny Bush – 1st Duet
Lydia Behnk – 1st Entertainment
OID team – 2nd
Kira Widg