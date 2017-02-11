PJCC, EHS Speech Teams At Lindsay Holy Family Speech Meet

Both schools competin on Friday at Lindsay. Results were:

PJCC:

Marie Meis-3rd place-Informative and 6th place-Persuasive

Nicki Payne-5th place-Humorous Prose

Brody Hupp-6th place-Extemporaneous

Emily Seier/Lauren Seier-Superior-Duet Acting

Brianna Hupp-Superior-Serious Pros and Excellent-Poetry

Wenting Yu-Superior-Informative

Maddie Dilly-Superior-Serious Prose

Maddie Dilly/Brynn Dilly-Superior-Duet Acting

Bre Bartak-Superior-Entertainment

EHS:

Team finished in 3rd Place

Zoey Bergman and Taya Voborny – 2nd Duet

Hunter Reestman and Kenny Bush – 1st Duet

Lydia Behnk – 1st Entertainment

OID team – 2nd

Kira Widg