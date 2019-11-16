PJCC Dinner Theatre

Dinner Theatre performance of Silenced on Barbour Street

The PJCC (Pope John XXIII Central Catholic) high school’s annual Dinner Theatre was held tonight (Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019).

Every November, the dinner theatre is held to showcase the school’s One Act production. This year’s production is Silenced on Barbour Street. The play is based on the true story of a deadly fire at a Barnum and Bailey Circus performance in Hartford CT. The production is under the direction of Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks. It marks the first year for the first-time directors at the school.

Both PJCC and Elgin High’s One Acts will be competing in the Niobrara Valley Conference One Act contest at Ewing on Tuesday.

Here are “a few” photos from tonight’s public performance.