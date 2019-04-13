PJ Development Dinner to be Sunday night, April 14

The 33nd annual Pope John Development Dinner will be held on Palm Sunday, April 14 (this Sunday).

Annually, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School (PJCC) recognizes an individual or family for their contribution to the continuing success of the school with the Roncalli Award.

The award is named after Guiseppe Roncalli which is the given name of the school’s beloved patron Saint John XXIII. Recipient of this year’s award will be the Leonard and Anne Beckman family.

Friends and sup-porters of Pope John will come together once again for an evening of celebration of the impact the school has had on the students and the communities it serves.

The event will again be held at Werner Hall in Petersburg. A social and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m. when dinner is served. The evening will include a variety of other events capped off with a live auction. Money raised from this event will go towards the advancement of the school.