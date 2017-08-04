PJ Alumni Softball Tournament held

It was Crusaders versus Crusaders over the weekend as the annual Pope John Alumni Softball Tournament was held at Petersburg.

Games began Saturday morning and concluded Sunday afternoon.

Claiming the title and bragging rights for the coming year was the team consisting of players from PJCC Classes of 1998 and 2013. Members of the team were (left photo, front row l-r): Ross Schindler, Lisa Moser, Tyler Childers, Austin Heying, Marin Schindler and Jill Moser. Back row: Greg Moser, Keith Beckman, Christopher Bode, Natalie Beckman, Trent Hoefer, Chelsi Childers and Brent Luettel. Not pictured is Sydney Schumacher who sustained an arm injury during action Sunday.

Finishing second in the tournament was the team consisting of players from 2002, 2004 and faculty. Team members were (right picture, front row l-r): Scott Becker, Jackson Becker, Rachel Becker, Melissa Borer, Kelsey Selting, Audrey Wondercheck and Christy Blunt. Back row: John Pelster, Ben Kuhlman, Matt Beckman, Brian Selting, Keith Borer and Justin Stoltz.