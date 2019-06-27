“Pinocchio” to be performed twice Saturday in Albion

The charming tale of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet who longed to become a real, live boy, comes to life this Saturday, June 29th, when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and dozens of young actors perform Pinocchio. An original musical adaptation of this classic tale, the performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

Pinocchio will be presented at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $5 for children 5 and older and are available at the door (Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge). Those who attend the 3 p.m. performance do not have to pay again to attend the 7 p.m. performance.

For more information, please contact Paul or Lori Hosford at (402)395-6727 or by email at arts2008@frontiernet.net.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.