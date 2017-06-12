Photo gallery from Saturday’s football and volleyball NECC All-Star games

Wolfpack football player Chad Bode suited up for Saturday afternoon’s Northeast Nebraska Football Classic game. He played running back and special teams for the White Team. The White Team lost to the Red Team 14-7.

That evening, Wolfpack volleyball coach Tina Thiele-Blecher was back in familiar territory as she helped coach the NECC All-Star volleyball game. The Wolfpack was well-represented on the court also. Now-graduates Jordan Mescher, Elizabeth Selting and Baylee Wemhoff played in the evening’s match. Their team, coached by Thiele-Blecher & St. Mary’s coach McKenzie Connot, split the first four games and dropped the decisive fifth.

Here is a small photo gallery from Saturday’s games.