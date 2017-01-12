Pheasants Forever, NGPC To Sponsor Fire Training Workshop

Working together, the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and Pheasants Forever will be hosting a basic prescribed fire training exercise on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The event will be held at the extension office at the Antelope County Courthouse.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $10 per person and covers all training and training materials and a noon meal as well as refreshments.

Persons wishing to attend are asked to pre-register. Contact Ryan Lodge at (308) 750-1215 to register or visit www.NebraskaPF.com.

According to information previously published, workshop speakers will discuss how fire can be used to benefit the land manager’s objectives as well as give a step-by-step breakdown of how to safely plan a prescribed fire.

“Many Nebraska landowners feel they are losing the fight against invasive eastern red cedar. Fire is a cost-effective and economical way to control cedar trees while also maintaining the health of your pasture,” according to Lodge, a Pheasants Forever biologist.

“Wildlife that favor open grasslands, like pheasants, bobwhite quail and grouse, are also enhanced when trees are controlled.”

When properly utilized, fire can boost the quality of Conservation Reserve Program for forage and wildlife. Whether the contract has a management activity scheduled for 2017 or has been recently renewed and an upgrade to the current cover is required, fire can be used in the overall management plan.

“We stress safety, effectiveness and planning,” Lodge said. “It’s definitely a crash course, but it’s packed full of good advice.”

NGPC works with Pheasants Forever as well as the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Nebraska Environmental Trust to help Nebraskans plan prescribed fires to accomplish the most good.