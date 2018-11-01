NSP’s Pelster recognized for service

Excellence in Leadership Teammate Recognition Month included the recognition of a Nebraska State Trooper with ties to the Elgin/Petersburg area.

During ceremonies held Wednesday, Oct. 24, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Rob Pelster, 47, was honored at a program held at the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. Attending the ceremony was his wife Katie Pelster.

Pelster’s service to the state

An 18-year veteran of the State Patrol, Pelster is assigned to field services in Lincoln. His primary role is patrolling Nebraska’s highways and keeping citizens safe.

According to information shared at the program, “Pelster has distinguished himself by removing contraband from criminals and locating illegal cash proceeds vital to drug trade. He sharpens his skills by training and researching the latest in concealment methods for drug smugglers that cross Nebraska. He follows all rules, regulations and recent court decisions related to search and seizure to guarantee a criminal case has all elements for effective prosecution.

“Trooper Pelster tackles all his cases with pride, ensures prosecutors have all elements needed for successful case preparation and develops rapport with other law enforcement agencies which is vital to sharing of intelligence and tracking of potential illegal drug shipments. Through his criminal interdiction efforts throughout his career, Trooper Pelster has seized $5,611,184 in cash, 14,548 pounds of marijuana, 125 pounds of methamphetamine, 177 pounds of cocaine, 56 pounds of heroin and six pounds of fentanyl. Trooper Pelster is a leader for the agency in the area of Criminal Interdiction and an asset to the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Since 1985, the State of Nebraska has sponsored a statewide recognition program which has been coordinated by the Administrative Services State Personnel Division on behalf of the Governor’s Office. The goal is to show appreciation to state teammates for their loyalty and professional excellence. The program focuses both on exception performance and career tenure. The program recognizes teammates whose job performance has exceeded the higher standards and contributed to the overall effectiveness of the agency.

He is the son of Dick and Kay Pelster of Petersburg and the grandson of Viola Pelster of Elgin.

To date, 2,607 state teammates have received this honor. At the ceremony last week, 108 new recipients were added to the list of honorees.