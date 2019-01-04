Paysen Guthard

Paysen Ann Guthard

2010 — 2018

Paysen Ann Guthard, age 7, of Newman Grove, NE passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 (today) at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Paysen Ann Guthard, daughter of Derrick Guthard and Bryttanie Nelson was born on December 30, 2010 at Albion.

She was the sunshine in her family’s life, with the most beautiful, contagious smile that lit up any room and was a blessing to all who met her.

On February 10, 2011 she was baptized, and on December 13, 2018 she was confirmed at Children’s Hospital.

Paysen had many battles living with Lissencephaly, but she was the most brave and strongest little girl anyone had met through it all.

She was loved by so many in her short life and left an everlasting imprint on all who had the joy of knowing her.

Paysen enjoyed swinging on her swingset with her brother, watching every Disney movie imaginable over and over again, playing with her favorite light up toys & music toys, and we can never forget her famous “eye roll” that she loved to give anyone including Mom and Dad.

Paysen is survived by her mom and dad, and brother Logan of Newman Grove; grandparents: Rick and Kim Fangman of Raeville; Ted and Marlyne Guthard of Newman Grove; great-grandparents: Fred and MaryAnn Fangman of Raeville; Russell and Donna Bennett of Cedar Rapids, NE; aunts: Bridgette (Jon) Pudwill of Scotia, NE; Rose (Matt) Finkral of Albion; Victoriah Fangman of Elgin; Sherri (Andy) Zoucha of Albion; Sheila (Dan) Fowlkes of Newman Grove, NE; uncles: Dan (Tamara) Guthard of Lincoln, NE; Doug (Jen) Guthard of Roca, NE; Don (Teri) Guthard of Lincoln; Dennis (LaVonne) Guthard of Waverly, NE; Darren (Renae) Guthard of Hickman, NE; Dustin (Krissy) Guthard of Petersburg; and Daryl (Holly) Guthard of Newman Grove; many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandparents: Elvera and Fred Nelson, and great-grandparents Edward and Thelma Guthard.