Payne, Behnk Chosen To Attend Girls State; Krebs, Palmer Named As Alternates

Selections were announced last week for Elgin youths to attend American Legion Auxiliary Girls State this summer.

Chosen to attend from Elgin High School was junior Lydia Behnk. She is the daughter of LeRoy and Ronda Behnk of rural Elgin.

Selected as an alternate was Myranda Palmer., the daughter of Jessica T. Mace of Elgin.

Representng Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School at Girls State will be junior Nickol Payne. She’s the daughter of Ray and Peggy Payne of rural Elgin.

Named as the alternate was Calli Krebs of Neligh. Krebs is the daughter of Jeff and Lynette Krebs.

Sponsors are the American Legion Aux-iliary and the Elgin Community Club.

Delegates were selected based on criteria established by the local American Legion Auxiliary.

They will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience.

Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.

Two outstanding citizens, known as “senators,” are selected at each of the 49 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide.

The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and National Headquarters.