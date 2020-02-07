Editor’s note: It’s not everyday one plays a prominent role in helping another become a U.S. citizen. That’s exactly what Elgin native Amber (Mundorf) Davis experienced earlier this month. Here she shares her story of helping a friend.
Last Wednesday, I had the privilege of witnessing my friend Kathy L’Heureux take an oath and be sworn in as a U.S. citizen. It was a moving ceremony complete with Lee Greenwood’s famous song, “God Bless the USA,” and a video of the president congratulating America’s newest members.
I saw people there of every race and gender. They were young and old and from a myriad of countries around the world. I met eyes and exchanged warm smiles with many of them. Everyone seemed pleased to be joining the big American family.
Looking into that “melting pot” of faces, I couldn’t help but wonder what events had brought them to this day? What were their stories? Read the full story in the Elgin Review.
Path to Citizenship far from White Picket Fence
Editor’s note: It’s not everyday one plays a prominent role in helping another become a U.S. citizen. That’s exactly what Elgin native Amber (Mundorf) Davis experienced earlier this month. Here she shares her story of helping a friend.