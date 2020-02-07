Path to Citizenship far from White Picket Fence

Editor’s note: It’s not everyday one plays a prominent role in helping another become a U.S. citizen. That’s exactly what Elgin native Amber (Mundorf) Davis experienced earlier this month. Here she shares her story of helping a friend.

Last Wednesday, I had the privilege of witnessing my friend Kathy L’Heureux take an oath and be sworn in as a U.S. citizen. It was a moving ceremony complete with Lee Greenwood’s famous song, “God Bless the USA,” and a video of the president congratulating America’s newest members.

I saw people there of every race and gender. They were young and old and from a myriad of countries around the world. I met eyes and exchanged warm smiles with many of them. Everyone seemed pleased to be joining the big American family.

Looking into that “melting pot” of faces, I couldn’t help but wonder what events had brought them to this day? What were their stories? Read the full story in the Elgin Review.