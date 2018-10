With all of the rain this week and more expected to come tonight, Elgin Public School made the decision to move the parking for the game tomorrow to the new parking lot on east side of the gym and around the high school.

No one will be allowed to park at the field, on the practice field or on the road leading to the field due to how muddy it is. A shuttle will be offered from the parking lot up to the gates of the field.

Go Wolfpack!