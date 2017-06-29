Park Center Independence Day celebration to be July 6

Fireworks, potluck, games and so much more are being planned for the Park Center annual celebration of Independence Day.

The event will be held Thursday night, July 6, at Park Center UCC Church located 10 miles west and one-half mile south of Elgin (rain date will be Friday, July 7).

The potluck meal will be served starting at 7 p.m. Immediately afterwards there will be games and fun for all ages on the playgrounds. Persons are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.