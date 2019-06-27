Park Center Independence Day celebration to be July 2

One of the great traditions in this community is the Park Center annual Fourth of July celebration.

This year’s celebration will be held Tuesday, July 2 and everyone is welcome to attend.

A potluck meal will be served, starting at 7 p.m. Games and fun for all ages on the playground will take place after the meal.

Fireworks will end the evening. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Park Center is located 10 miles west, one-half mile south of Elgin.