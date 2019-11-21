Paper Drive Saturday

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on this Saturday, November 23. Those in the Francis and Isidore Houses are in charge of the project. Contact persons are:

Clearwater and Rural St. John — Lane Bartak (402-394-1733)

Petersburg and Raeville — Marissa Preister (402-843-8838)

Elgin — Ashtyn Meis (402-843-5401) or Sister Pat (402-843-5461)

Neligh — Conor Ramold (402-929-3103)

Items to be collected are newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper; magazines, slick papers and mailings; as well as flattened cereal boxes, etc., of that quality. Please have papers bagged, (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Items which will not be collected are corrugated cardboard boxes; hard covered books (unless the covers are removed); spiral notebooks, calendars, manuals, etc.

Place materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than Friday, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.