Paper drive to be Saturday, May 25

The Pope John students will hold a paper drive on Saturday, May 25.

Those in the Gonzaga and Joshua Houses are in charge of the project. Contact persons are:

Clearwater, Rural St. John, and Ewing — Blake Hupp — (402-336-6556)

Petersburg and Raeville — Harlie Bode — (402-843-6904)

Elgin — Luke Henn — (402-843-5468) or Sister Pat — (402-843-5461)

Neligh — Layne Bullock — (402-929-0157)

Items to be collected are newspapers, phone books, paperbacks and shredded paper, magazines, slick papers and mailings, only flattened cereal boxes, etc. of that quality. Please note, if at all possible, please have papers bagged (brown bags or plastic ones), but not put in cardboard boxes.

Please have the materials at the pick-up locations by 8 a.m. on May 25 or placed in the protected area in front of the St. Boniface Gym no sooner than May 24, but no later than 10 a.m. on Saturday.