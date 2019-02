Pairings are out and, yes, it’s always a sign of a sport season coming to the end. Subdistricts.

Pairings

The NSAA released pairings for the D1-7 subdistricts in girls basketball. It has the Elgin Public-Pope John (EPPJ) Wolfpack as the #2 seed, just behind Elkhorn Valley (20-3).

Wolfpack game

The Wolfpack (13-7) will play #3 seeded Neligh-Oakdale (5-15) on Feb. 12 at Battle Creek High School. Plan to come out and support the girls ask they work to extend their season.