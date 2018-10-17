Osmond tops Wolfpack 80 to 8 Friday night

ELGIN — The Wolfpack fought the good fight Friday night, battling til the end of an 80 to 8 loss to Osmond.

The Tigers’ big-play offense proved too much for the Wolfpack to overcome on a cold night at Elgin Field.

Senior Anthony Heiman did most of the damage for the Tigers (5-2) on this night. The 150-pound speedster, once he got in the open, proved to be too elusive to catch as he ran for four touchdowns and threw for three as the Tigers’ top unit played most of the game. Heiman scored on runs of 31, 59, 36 and 49 yards. His three touchdown passes were for 50, 17 and 35 yards, respectively.

Down 72 to 0 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack finally got it going on offense. Capitalizing on a long kickoff return out to the Wolfpack’s 34-yard line, the offensive line of Lane Bartak, Austin Bauer and Ervin Dohmen open some holes which backs’ Hunter Reestman and Kyle Schumacher were able to gain yardage. Reestman, seeing his first action in several weeks, gained 36 yards on five carries. His last carry was a one-yard plunge into the endzone with 4:35 left to play. EPPJ then converted the two-point conversion when Conor Ramold completed a pass in the left corner of the endzone to junior Adam Dreger.

