Ordinance #653 — City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 653 OF THE? CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO ESTABLISH RULES AND REGULATIONS REGARDING THE DISPOSAL OF GRASS CLIPPINGS AND YARD WASTE ON CITY STREETS; CONDITIONS; VIOLATIONS; PENALTY; TO ESTABLISH WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND TO PROVIDE FOR PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA:

A. It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly place, deposit, discard or dump, or cause or allow to be placed, deposited, discarded or dumped any brush cuttings, grass clippings, leaves, and/or rubbish upon any street, alleyway, or curb within the corporate limits of the City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska.

B. Pursuant to Ordinance Section 4-901, any person, or any person’s agent or servant, who violates any of the provisions of this ordinance, shall be deemed guilty of an offense and upon conviction thereof shall be fined in any sum not to exceed $500.00. A new violation shall be deemed to have been committed every twenty-four (24) hours of failure to comply with the provisions of this ordinance.

C. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

D. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 1st day of July, 2019.

ATTEST:

Vicki S. Miller

PUBLISH: July 10, 2019

ZNEZ