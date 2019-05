Ordinance #651 — City of Elgin

NOTICE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

On the 6th day of May 2019, the Mayor and City Council of Elgin, Nebraska, adopted an ordinance entitled:

ORDINANCE NO. 651

AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF STREET IMPROVEMENT BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2019, IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED THREE HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($375,000) FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING THE COSTS OF CONSTRUCTING PAVING IMPROVEMENTS WITHIN THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AND NECESSARY APPURTENANCES THERETO; PROVIDING FOR A PAYING AGENT AND REGISTRAR OF THE NOTES; AGREEING TO ISSUE BONDS TO PAY THE NOTES AND ACCRUED INTEREST AT MATURITY; PRESCRIBING THE FORM OF THE NOTES; AUTHORIZING THE SALE AND DELIVERY OF THE NOTES TO THE PURCHASER AND ORDERING THE PUBLICATION OF THE ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form and copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.

VICKI S. MILLER

City Clerk

PUBLISH: May 15, 2019

